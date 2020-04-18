Instagram user interrupts CM Uddhav Thackeray's live address to ask if Aaditya is single

In his address, Uddhav paid heed to the woes of migrant workers who gathered at Bandra railway station after the lockdown was extended. He said, "Nobody wants that you stay in lockup without your will. Lockdown doesn't mean lockup. It is our country. You are safe in my State and don't worry. The day when lockdown will be lifted, not only me but the Centre will also make arrangements for you."

He said that Maharashtra is probably doing the highest number of tests and Mumbai has tested over 22,000 samples. Maharashtra is probably doing the highest number of tests. Mumbai has tested over 22,000 samples. 2,334 positive cases reported till today morning. 230 people - around 10 per cent people have recovered," he said.

Mumbai and Pune are hotspots and we are increasing our testing centers at these places. Containment zones are on a prime focus for testing and sampling. We are trying to remove all supply related problems even from containment zones, he said.

He said as I already said that Maharashtra will show the way to the country in the fight against COVID-19, there are 10 districts which have zero COVID-19 cases and it will be maintained. "We have 10 districts which have zero COVID-19 positive cases. We will maintain that and we will try that all districts are COVID-19 free as early as possible," Thackeray said.

"I already said that Maharashtra will show the way to the country in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Divulging further he said that the Maharashtra government has constituted a panel to plan for the revival of the economy after the COVID-19 outbreak.

"After COVID-19 outbreak ends, we will have an equally serious challenge which will be the revival of the economy in the state. Therefore, we have formed committees which will prepare the plans for its revival," he said.

He said that the government has sought permission from Center for Convalescent Plasma (CP) therapy. As Prime Minister has said that developers should come forward, we have started this. If we get permission we will find the remedy soon and show the way to the world.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3. The lockdown has been enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

With inputs from ANI