Instagram down: As users complain about the photo-sharing app, Twitterati share hilarious memes

According to disappointed users, the photo-sharing app Instagram unexpectedly went down on Friday evening.

Users of the app took to Twitter to complain and said that Instagram kept crashing several times while scrolling through the feeds. Some even shared screenshots of the error, which read, "Instagram keeps stopping."

A few users also said that they were facing similar issues with Facebook Messenger.

A user tweeted, "@instagram out of my two accounts... one of my account is crashing down and force closing the app...is it a sign of bug or hack...is someone trying to get access.. checked online but many are facing the same issue today... don't let us down insta"

Another wrote, "Hey @instagram my Instagram application stops while running... it couldn't run more than 20 seconds. I am having worst experience, please fix it ASAP."

Meanwhile, a section of Twitter flooded the micro-blogging site with chuckle-evoking memes and jokes.

