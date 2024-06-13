Inspired By Friend's Win, US Man Buys Scratch-Off Ticket & Luckily Claims $400,000 Lottery

People usually get influenced by what their friend's are doing and investing their time and money in. You might agree that you are more likely to take a lottery ticket if your friend is into it too, and that's closely something that won a man in the US huge money. A man identified as Brooks was inspired his friend's scratch-off ticket win of $100 and he visited a nearby store to purchase a lottery ticket for himself. What happened next was a life-changing moment for Brooks.

US man wins big lottery

The US man turned lucky and his ticket won the $4,00,000 lottery (Rs 33,41,42,282 Approx.) Of the total amount, some sum was deducted in the taxes and he claimed his $286,001 winnings with joy. According to reports, Brooks is said to use the money finally pay off his mortgage and also provide him with the opportunity to share his good fortune with his family.

Credits his friend's online post

Speaking to the media, Brooks credited his win to his friend's social media post that announced a lottery win. His friend won much lesser, but inspired Brooks to try his luck on the scratch-off lottery opportunity to make wealth. And, guess what? It fortunately turned out well, and brought him good money.

Notably, the lottery was introduced only this year in the US. Reports stated that the $400,000 jackpot was introduced in April, promising five lucky wins. Brooks claimed one of the total five lottery wins.