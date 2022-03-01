'Inspired and happy' Kili Paul thanks PM Modi for mention in Mann ki Baat

If you are an active Instagram user, you will know that Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul often post videos of themselves lip-syncing and dancing to popular Indian songs.

After being honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania, even PM Narendra Modi mentioned of the duo during the Mann Ki Baat address.

Soon after the shootout by the Indian Prime Minister, the internet sensation from Tanzania paid gratitude to him and wrote with a lot emojis, "’m so happy for this and thank u Sir @narendramodi I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news 😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️this inspired me a million times."

Check the post, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ PM Modi mentions Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul in Mann Ki Baat, check here

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 06:52 PM IST