Influencer's Video Of Acting Like 'Manjulika In Guwahati' Goes Viral With More Than 40 Million Views

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

Remember the video of 'Manjulika' in Guwahati? To the unversed, a video of a woman dressed as the possessed movie character was seen dancing on the streets of the city in Assam. In a crowded market place, she displayed her acting skills and turned herself into the much famed Bhool Bhulaiyaa character 'Manjulika.' The woman was identified as a social media influencer named Preeti Thapa. Her video of the filmy recreation has gone viral and attracted over 40 million views.

The video opened showing her dressed in a green and red saree and giving a fierce look while posing for the camera. She resembled the reel life version of the character through her appealing grooming and acting skills.

Watch video

A look into her performance

She was seen recreating the chilling vibes of the popular 'Ami Je Tomar' song from the 2007 movie. She displayed a disturbed and angry look as he energetically danced on the streets of Guwahati.

From her facial expressions to her dance moves, she left people stunned with her staged 'Manjulika in Guwahali' performance. As Thapa grooved on the streets and recorded the dance reel, people gathered around her to witness the performance. They surrounded her taking a break from their chores and watched her behaving like Manjulika.

Video goes viral

While the video was shared on Instagram in May, it is still drawing the attention of users even today. So far, it has already received 40.1 million views on the social media site. The viral video also attracted more than a lakh likes and made netizens praise Thapa's dance performance.

