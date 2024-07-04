Influencer Recreates SKY's Dramatic T20 World Cup Catch With A Bollywood Twist, Video Goes Viral

It seems like almost everything goes well with cinema, especially Bollywood. A cricket fan, just like you, who was stunned with Suryakumar Yadav's match-changing catch at the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, recreated the dramatic moment with a Bollywood twist in his Instagram reel. The influencer's recreation of the great cricketer's performance is going viral on the internet now.

Watch video below

The influencer was seen wearing a blue jersey that resembled the original Team India jersey donned by SKY during the ultimate match at the Barbados stadium. It showed the influencer fielding dramatically, recreating how the Indian cricketer caught Miller's shot. With a background score, aimed at making it more dramatic, the influencer was seen filming the catch scene on camera. Notably, the background music was none other than the nostalgic music from the film DDLJ.

The video also added some dialogues of the cricketer's catch scene. The reel SKY was seen uttering these statements either in his mind or with the Almighty. "Surya, India ko ye wicket ki bahut zarurat hai. Utt ja yaar. Ye dada, agar ye catch chod diya na fir zindagi mein kabhi maaf nahi karunga. " Soon after these dialogues, the reel SKY was seen slowly waking up and catching the shot in a very filmy way.

On June 29, during the 2024 T20 World Cup finals, Suryakumar Yadav changed the fate of the match by taking an excellent catch of the shot hit by David Miller. SKY was hailed for his brilliant fielding that got India Miller's crucial wicket.