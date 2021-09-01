'Inflation at its best': Increased domestic LPG cylinder prices infuriate citizens

From today -- September 1, 2021,the oil marketing PSUs have raised the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 25 per cylinder. This is the second consecutive month that oil companies have hiked domestic cooking prices.

Accordingly, the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder. Similarly, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder is also raised by Rs 75.

After the hike, a domestic cylinder would now cost Rs 859 in the national capital. LPG cylinders price vary from one state to another, due to local taxes.

A domestic cylinder cost Rs 809 on June 1. This was hiked to Rs 834 on July 1.

In Mumbai the price of a cylinder will be Rs 859.50 against Rs 834.50 in July; in Kolkata Rs 886 (Rs 861 in July), Chennai Rs 875.50 (Rs 850.50) with the price of a cylinder being the highest at Rs 958 (Rs 933 in July) in Patna.

With the high cost of fuel prices, and now the hike in domestic prices, the life of the common man becomes more difficult. Many, who have an access to the internet, have complained to make sure that the government knows of the public's misery.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Domestic LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 25 from today; to cost Rs 859 in Delhi NCR

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:12 AM IST