InfantryDay 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to pay tributes as they remember the first military event of independent India

Infantry celebrates October 27 each year as the Infantry Day. On this day, 71 years ago, the Indian Armed Forces led by 1st Battalion the Sikh regiment landed in Srinagar as part of the force to evict the Pakistani intruders from Jammu and Kashmir.

Their resolute actions against stiff opposition saved Jammu & Kashmir. To commemorate this maiden gallant action of the Infantry in the wake of our Independence, 27th October is celebrated as the “Infantry Day”.

It is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes on this special day:

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 10:19 AM IST