INDvSL: India's win against Sri Lanka leaves Twitterati overwhelmed; praises pour in for coach Dravid

Pace bowler Deepak Chahar hammered 69 off 82 deliveries and shared an unbeaten 84-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bring India back from the dead and win the second One-day International by three wickets for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka had made 275/9 in their 50 overs while India reached the target with five balls to spare.
This was India's 93rd win over Sri Lanka, the most by a team against a particular team in ODI cricket. India had won the first ODI on Sunday by seven wickets.
Yesterday's feat left cricket lovers across India happy and satisfied. Twitter is flooded with congratulatory tweets for the Indian cricket team.
Also, receiving special attention and love from Twitterati is the Head coach and former cricketer Rahul Dravid. Now that India won this match, people are praising Dravid's leadership skills.
Here's how Twitterati are celebrating India's win in yesterday's match against Sri Lanka. Have a look.
With inputs from IANS.
