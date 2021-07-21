INDvSL: India's win against Sri Lanka leaves Twitterati overwhelmed; praises pour in for coach Dravid

Pace bowler Deepak Chahar hammered 69 off 82 deliveries and shared an unbeaten 84-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bring India back from the dead and win the second One-day International by three wickets for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka had made 275/9 in their 50 overs while India reached the target with five balls to spare.

This was India's 93rd win over Sri Lanka, the most by a team against a particular team in ODI cricket. India had won the first ODI on Sunday by seven wickets.