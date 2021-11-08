India's George Floyd moment: Civic volunteer kicks, pins youth on road in Kolkata, video goes viral

Kolkata Police suspended one civic volunteer after a video went viral showing him pinning down a youth on the road and kicking him on his throat and chest in full public view.

Kolkata Police commissioner Soumen Mitra has apologised for the incident.

According to the police, the youth reportedly tried to snatch a purse from a woman in a public bus near the Exide crossing in south Kolkata on Sunday evening, but the co-passengers caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.

The viral video shows the civic volunteer, who has been identified as Tanmay Biswas, mercilessly kicking the 20-year-old youth after he tried to run away from the clutches of the police.

Mitra, who immediately suspended Biswas and apologised for the inhuman behaviour of the police, said, "I am shocked and embarrassed. Such behaviour by a member of my force is not expected. The civic volunteer has been demobilised. An enquiry has been instituted to recommend remedial measures. Officers will be investigated for breach of discipline."

A case has been registered against Biswas and traffic police officers on duty in the area, who have been asked to explain the breach of discipline. The two police officers on duty -- officer-in-charge of South Traffic Guard and the sergeant on the road -- were summoned to the police headquarters on Monday along with the civic volunteer.

Biswas said the entire incident happened as a result of a momentary decision and he had no intention to take the law into his hand.

"I was trying to hold back the man so that he didn't run away. As I was calling the local police station in order to hand him over to them, my hands were engaged and so I tried to push him on the road with my legs. It was not correct, and I know that but I had no intention to take the law into my hand. I was just trying to negotiate the situation," Biswas said.

"I apologise for what has happened and would appeal to my seniors so that they don't take any harsh decision against me," Biswas added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:50 PM IST