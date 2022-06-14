Indian businessman distributes Rs 5 Lakh in Sri Lanka; gets caught

Image credits: Google

A businessman named Ravinder Reddy has been taken by the Sri Lankan Police in Colombo wants to make his experience public. Reddy told The Print, "Every month I go to Sri Lanka. For the past four-five months, I have been going regularly. I stay there for 9-21 days. I have also participated in the Galle Face [mass protests in Colombo against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his administration] for two to three days and distributed food and money."

Reddy claims that he has been giving food and money to Sri Lankans to help them between the economic crisis. The businessman has claimed that he has given Rs 5 Lakh in Sri Lankan notes of 500 and 1,000 denominations. During this time he was taken by the police.

According to Reddy, the clips were taken by Sri Lankan CID officials who had shared the same with his son.

S.S.P. Thalduwa, who is the Sri Lanka Police media spokesperson told The Print, "He (Reddy) had not been arrested. Only his statement was recorded and he was released".