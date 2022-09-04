India vs Pakistan: Netizens call Rahul Dravid 'Statue of Decency' after he avoids saying 'sexy' in press conference

Rahul Dravid | Photo: BCCI/Twitter

Rahul Dravid is being talked for his statement about India's bowling attack against Pakistan while he addressed a press conference ahead last night.

On Saturday, during the eve of the match between India and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Dravid was asked to compare the bowling strategies of the archrivals. While responding to it, he exposed his funny side to the media and fans.

Before facing Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said that while India's bowling attack might not be as '4-letter 's' word, Indian team still produce results. He was trying to explain this and wanted to probably use the word 'sexy', but he used his quick thinking to still get the point across.

"I respect their bowling, certainly, but I'm very confident that we a very good bowling attack as well," Dravid began his comment. The former India batter was heard soon saying, "It's a little bit four-letter, starts with 'S'.”

Meanwhile, netizens took to look at him as a gentleman figure who avoided the usage of not-so-clean terminologies. Twitterati called Rahul Dravid 'Statue of Decency' after he was seen avoiding to utter the word 'sexy' in press conference.

Check out some reactions:

Because he is Rahul Dravid.

The Statue of Decency..

He is too gentle with the words also. — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) September 4, 2022

Word of the day starts with the letter ‘S’.Me trying to decode what it would be 🤣.May be he will reveal what the word is after India’s win tonight.#INDvsPAK2022 #RahulDravid #ifykyk pic.twitter.com/VxsCvHapoy — Yomi (@yomi2105) September 4, 2022

💕 Rahul Dravid, even when not saying it, identifies the right word for the Pakistan bowling attack: sexy. That’s what Pak bowling has been for so long since our childhood. It’s the same word I’d use for Indian batting over many years. https://t.co/9umaQbPM5s — Waqqas Mir (@wamwordoflaw) September 4, 2022

