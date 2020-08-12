'India to become a superpower': Twitter rejoices the arrival of Taimur Ali Khan's sibling, says 'best news of 2020'

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan confirmed on Wednesday that they are expecting their second child. Saif and Kareena, who welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, released a joint statement and thanked their well-wishers.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," read their statement.

In 2016, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their first child. Over the years, their little munchkin has gained insane popularity, courtesy to his cute looks and antics. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star-kids and enjoys a massive fan base. At just the age of three, the lad manages to go viral on the internet with his cute antics. 'Chote Nawab' as he is fondly called, has people trailing around him and also has several fan pages dedicated to him.

After the reports of the arrival of Taimur's sibling went viral on the internet, elated fans took to the micro-blogging site to react to the good news. A user wrote: "Congrats to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on their second child! Really happy for them!"

Another tweeted, "You can have a succesful family and 2 babies and still have successful career - Kareena Kapoor Khan."

Meanwhile, a section of Twitter shared rib-tickling jokes and memes. Check out the best reactions here: