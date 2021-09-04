e-Paper Get App

Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar reaches badminton men's singles (SH6) final
Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:41 AM IST

'India is unstoppable!': PM Modi leads the congratulatory parade for Tokyo Paralympic winners Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana

FPJ Web Desk
Manish Narwal & Singhraj Adhana | Twitter/@RajBhavanHry

India's Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana on Saturday won two medals for India in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event of the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal.

The double win by the parathletes earned lavish praises back home with PM Narendra Modi leading the brigade to congratulate the duo.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur tweeted his congratulations: "India strikes GOLD. Manish Narwal what a fabulous victory! Congratulations on also holding the World Record in this category! Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final. score of 218.2. New Paralympics Record".

The netizens were quick to join in with their love and support as can be seen by the following tweets.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:41 AM IST
