IND vs SL: Twitter user predicts Virat Kohli's exact score, wicket-taker in 100th Test almost 9 hours before match began

Almost nine hours before former India skipper Virat Kohli walked into the stadium to play his 100th Test match on Friday against Sri Lanka in Mohali, a Twitter user predicted his exact score, wicket-taker and reaction after his dismissal.

Kohli, who became the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests and 71st overall, had a promising start. During his stay on the crease, the star Indian batter achieved yet another milestone as he became the sixth Indian to score 8,000 Test runs for the country. He joined legends like Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8,781) and Virender Sehwag (8,586) who amassed 8,000 or more runs in Test cricket for India.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka made a comeback in the post-lunch session as they got the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. He was dismissed for 45.

Shortly after his dismissal, a tweet went viral on social media. In the tweet, a Twitter user had predicted Kohli's exact score, wicket-taker and reaction after his dismissal.

"Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment," read the tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 05:53 PM IST