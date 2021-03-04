IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes engage in heated argument; umpires intervene - Watch video

The incident took place during the 13th over of the England innings and Just when it looked like matters may escalate, umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma intervened at the right time and separated the two.

However, this wasn't the end of it. When Stokes was on his way back to the crease, Kohli once again had a few words with Stokes and the two cricketers continued to have a go at each other.

This lead to another intervention by umpire Virender Sharma. After this, the premier England all-rounder had another verbal duel with Siraj. This happened when Stokes edged Siraj through the slips on the first ball of the 15th over. Siraj mouthed a few words to Stokes after getting hit for a couple of boundaries but the Englishman did not retaliate this time.

Virat Kohli is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve and acting animated on the field. During the second Test, Kohli had a long discussion with umpire Nitin Menon when Joe Root survived a close LBW call on Day 2. Cricket experts were not impressed by Kohli's act. Former England cricketers David Lloyd said that Kohli would have been banned from the next game had it been some other sport.