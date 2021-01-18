Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj scripts maiden Test fifer

On Monday, right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj recorded his maiden fifer in Test cricket. He achieved this feat on the fourth day of the ongoing fourth and final Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba.

Siraj has bowled 134.1 overs, the most by an Indian bowler in the current series which saw the entire frontline attack get benched due to injuries before the fourth Test even began. He has ended up being India's highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 scalps. Add to that, he has manned the outfield energetically.

Applauding his heroics, former India opener Virender Sehwag said that Siraj has really grown as a cricketer in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

"The boy has become a man on this tour. Siraj, Leader of the attack in his first Test series and he has led from the front. The way newcomers have performed for India on this tour will be etched in memories for a long long time. Will be fitting if they retain the trophy," tweeted Sehwag.