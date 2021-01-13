Ind vs Aus 3rd Test: Hanuma Vihari takes down Babul Supriyo with two-word salute in 'murdered cricket' response

Hanuma Vihari, the hero of the 3rd Test between India and Australia, was criticised by Parliament member Babul Supriyo who feels the batsman has 'murdered cricket' with his slow batting.
Taking to Twitter, Supriyo wrote: "Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal."
"PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket," he added.
Vihari, however, had a two-word comeback which took down Supriyo's statement. "*Hanuma Vihari," the 27-year-old responded.
Compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin could not hold back his laugh at Vihari's ultimate response to Supriyo. "ROFLMAX!!," Ashwin tweeted, adding a few laughing emojis to his tweet.
On Monday, the Indian duo of Vihari and R Ashwin stood ground and managed to do just that as they eked out a draw in what was nothing short of an action-packed fifth day in the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Batting out 131 overs -- the most India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test since 1980 - showed exactly what Ashwin meant when he spoke about playing like true warriors at the end of the fourth day's play at the SCG.
A hamstring injury notwithstanding, Vihari hit an unbeaten 161-ball 23 while Ashwin hit 39 off 128 balls as the two defended away any hopes Australia had of registering a win. With an injured Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the pavilion, it was important for the two to ensure they saw India to the end and that is just what they did as the players shook hands with an over left.
