Ind vs Aus 3rd Test: Hanuma Vihari takes down Babul Supriyo with two-word salute in 'murdered cricket' response

Hanuma Vihari, the hero of the 3rd Test between India and Australia, was criticised by Parliament member Babul Supriyo who feels the batsman has 'murdered cricket' with his slow batting.

Taking to Twitter, Supriyo wrote: "Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal."

"PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket," he added.

Vihari, however, had a two-word comeback which took down Supriyo's statement. "*Hanuma Vihari," the 27-year-old responded.