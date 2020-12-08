IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli's doppelganger spotted during match; Twitter has hilarious reactions

Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20 International in Sydney on Tuesday.

Kohli got as many as four reprieves and cashed in well enough to smash his way to 85 off 61 balls but India could only reach as far as 174/7 in their pursuit of 187 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli's doppelganger was spotted during the match. He had donned the Indian jersey and also sported a similar beard as the captain. After showing the doppelganger on the screen, the camera immediately panned to the skipper who was looking a bit perplexed at the moment, probably after watching his lookalike on the giant screen.

Watch Video: