IND vs Aus 2nd Test: Disney + Hotstar down! Netizens flood internet with memes | Twitter

Fans tuning in to watch the 2nd Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Series, faced coverage issues with the online streaming platform Hotstar. The Hotstar server platform was reportedly down with many fans taking to Twitter to express their frustration.

Read the memes posted by netizens as Disney + Hotstar down during 2nd Test between India vs Australia:

Are everyone able to see #INDvsAUS live on hotstar ? #HOTSTAR @DisneyPlusHS Pls solve the issue soon pic.twitter.com/EC21b4OrCJ — UNKNOWN (@UnknownNo777) February 17, 2023

#hotstar is not working on mobile, browser and on laptop...

What is happening here on match day😟😟😟 pic.twitter.com/NNeW22bIVE — Parashuram chaurasiya🇮🇳 (@pcnitd) February 17, 2023

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After a steady start by David Warner and Usman Khawaja, India's Mohammed Shami found the breakthrough, exposing David Warner's weakness against bowlers bowling from around the wicket. Twin strikes from Ravichandran Ashwin in quick succession to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith left Australia in a spot of bother at lunch. Usman Khawaja the lone ranger in the Australian team brought up his half century as Australia looked to rebuild only for Mohammed Shami to dismiss the in from Travis Head.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)