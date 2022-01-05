e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai Police arrest one more student in 'Bulli Bai' app case: Official
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

'Incredible achievement': Former cricketers and fans congratulate Bangladesh for historic win against New Zealand

With this win, Bangladesh has become the first team to defeat New Zealand in New Zealand in a Test match since March 2017. This is also Bangladesh's first Test victory over the BlackCaps.
FPJ Web Desk
TOPSHOT - Bangladeshs Ebadot Hossain (R) celebrates the wicket of New Zealands Devon Conway during day four of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 4, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP) |

TOPSHOT - Bangladeshs Ebadot Hossain (R) celebrates the wicket of New Zealands Devon Conway during day four of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 4, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP) |

Advertisement

Mount Maunganui: Ebadot Hossain picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test of the two-match series here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

With this win, Bangladesh has become the first team to defeat New Zealand in New Zealand in a Test match since March 2017. This is also Bangladesh's first Test victory over the BlackCaps.

Here's how former cricketers and fans had to say Bangladesh's extraordinary achievement :

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Needing 40 runs for the win, Bangladesh wrapped up the chase in overs with Mominul Haque (13*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (5*) remaining unbeaten at the crease. For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked up one wicket each in the second innings.

Earlier, resuming Day 5 at 147/5, hosts New Zealand managed to add just 22 more runs to the total, setting Bangladesh a target of just 40 runs for the win.

Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee were dismissed for a duck on the final day of the Test while Trent Boult scored eight runs.

For Bangladesh, Ebadot Hossain picked up six wickets in the second innings while Taskin Ahmed scalped three.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 328 and 169; Bangladesh 458 and 42/2 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 17, Mominul Haque 13*; Kyle Jamieson 1-12).

With ANI Inputs

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Bangladesh's spirited dressing room celebrations after historic victory against New... Watch Video: Bangladesh's spirited dressing room celebrations after historic victory against New...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
Advertisement