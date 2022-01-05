'Incredible achievement': Former cricketers and fans congratulate Bangladesh for historic win against New Zealand

Mount Maunganui: Ebadot Hossain picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test of the two-match series here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

With this win, Bangladesh has become the first team to defeat New Zealand in New Zealand in a Test match since March 2017. This is also Bangladesh's first Test victory over the BlackCaps.

Here's how former cricketers and fans had to say Bangladesh's extraordinary achievement :

Congratulations @BCBtigers🇧🇩 for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time. #NZvsBan pic.twitter.com/oSAnlAkzbI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 5, 2022

Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog.

What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow 🙌🏻👏🏻 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/EkY5WDXahj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

Advertisement

Well played, Bangladesh 🇧🇩 👏👏



Not many teams can beat New Zealand in their backyard…



2021 was a great year for Test cricket…2022 has started on a great note too. ✌️🥳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2022

What a win for Bangladesh over New Zealand by 8 wickets at Mt Maunganui. History for Bangladesh.#NZvsBan pic.twitter.com/ePOfnzePti — Mominul Islam (@MominulCric) January 5, 2022

Advertisement

Never say never! 💪



Bangladesh upset New Zealand with a historic test win 🏅



Bangladesh has never won a test match in New Zealand. They broke New Zealand’s winning streak at home which started in March 2017 👏



Kudos to Team Bangladesh 🇧🇩#NZvsBan pic.twitter.com/XkUsknyvLs — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) January 5, 2022

All praise is due to Allah swt,,,



The Tigers made history. Bangladesh's first match win on New Zealand soil🥰



Congratulations 🥰🇧🇩😍 #NZvsBan pic.twitter.com/S4RoB4r6b2 — Muhammad Fahim🇧🇩🇳🇿🇵🇸 (@FahimIbnAhmad1) January 5, 2022

Advertisement

After 32 long matches, @BCBtigers have done it in NZ!

What a feeling!#NZvsBan pic.twitter.com/DB4rbLoGcJ — Shams Rahman (@shamsrahman1805) January 5, 2022

After 32 long matches, @BCBtigers have done it in NZ!

What a feeling!#NZvsBan pic.twitter.com/DB4rbLoGcJ — Shams Rahman (@shamsrahman1805) January 5, 2022

Emotional & lost for words!! So proud of each and everyone in the squad!! Tears of joy and super proud to be part of history!! #NZvsBan — Shrinivas (@WhoShriniC) January 5, 2022

Needing 40 runs for the win, Bangladesh wrapped up the chase in overs with Mominul Haque (13*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (5*) remaining unbeaten at the crease. For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked up one wicket each in the second innings.

Earlier, resuming Day 5 at 147/5, hosts New Zealand managed to add just 22 more runs to the total, setting Bangladesh a target of just 40 runs for the win.

Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee were dismissed for a duck on the final day of the Test while Trent Boult scored eight runs.

For Bangladesh, Ebadot Hossain picked up six wickets in the second innings while Taskin Ahmed scalped three.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 328 and 169; Bangladesh 458 and 42/2 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 17, Mominul Haque 13*; Kyle Jamieson 1-12).

With ANI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:09 AM IST