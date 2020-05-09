'Let's not be morons': Twitter slams privileged people for saying #MeTooMigrant

On Friday, in solidarity with the stranded migrants all over the country amid the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Twitterati trended #MeTooMigrant and shared their stories of moving to new places.

Congress' Sanjay Jha took to Twitter and said, "Mr Modi is from Gujarat in Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan is in Mumbai from Delhi, Dr Shashi Tharoor is from Kerala in Delhi, Kirti Azad is from Bihar in Delhi, Arnab Goswami is from Assam in Mumbai. We are all migrants. #MeTooMigrant."