'Let's not be morons': Twitter slams privileged people for saying #MeTooMigrant

On Friday, in solidarity with the stranded migrants all over the country amid the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Twitterati trended #MeTooMigrant and shared their stories of moving to new places.
Congress' Sanjay Jha took to Twitter and said, "Mr Modi is from Gujarat in Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan is in Mumbai from Delhi, Dr Shashi Tharoor is from Kerala in Delhi, Kirti Azad is from Bihar in Delhi, Arnab Goswami is from Assam in Mumbai. We are all migrants. #MeTooMigrant."
Journalist Rohini Singh said, "I am a migrant too. I left Lucknow long back for college in Delhi and have been here since. Your story? #MeTooMigrant."
"I am a migrant too. I left Chandigarh more than a decade ago and moved to Delhi and have been here since and forever. Your story? #MeTooMigrant," wrote Congress' Gaurav Pandhi.
"I am a migrant too. I left my hometown Khurja 20 years ago to search for a life and a livelihood in the national capital. I gave my best years to this city and in return it gave me my freedom and an identity. This is my story. What’s yours ? #MeTooMigrant," tweeted journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani.
However, another section on the microblogging website called out the "privilege" of the people tweeting with #MeTooMigrants. Some even said, this was an insult to the poor, stranded migrants (some even walking thousands of kilometres to reach their native places) amid the lockdown.
Journalist Shiv Aroor said, "I left Chennai in 1998 for college, then went abroad & returned to Delhi in 2002, and have been here ever since. I’m NOT a migrant. I’m privileged & fortunate. Nothing abt me is remotely like migrants who suffer today. Shame on those making it about themselves. #MigrantsNotYou."
"I like the #MeTooMigrant tweets sent from people's sofas, between their fab champagne photos, chocolate cakes and coffees loaded with cream. This is a very valuable contribution to deep satire and it should be appreciated for that. #MigrantLabourers," said a Twitter user.
"What's worse is, so many of these people trending #MeTooMigrant are journalists. It's ridiculous how the privileged are saying they are migrants too just because they moved from one city to another. STOP INSULTING The POOR," said another Twitter user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
