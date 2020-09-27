'In forest, behave like animals': IFS officer's advice to humans on #WorldTourismDay

On World Tourism Day, IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan made an appeal to citizens urging them to behave like animals in a forest and stop throwing waste.

We have seen pictures of animals dying due to intake of plastic as they go around in search of food. Several pictures of innocent animals have surfaced in the past and it continues to do so. But it needs to stop. And here is a message by the forest officer one should keep in mind at all times.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Dear friends it is #WorldTourismDay. In #forest behave like #animals. Don’t throw food or wrappers on railway track or road. It attracts wild animals, and lead to accidents. How would you feel if they too dump their wastes in your home and leave. Be responsible #tourist."

He added, "Do you know tourism provides livlihood to millions of people. And world over majority of people prefer ‘nature & wildlife’ based tourism. In India 12% of workforce is directly involved in this sector, which has both forward & backward linkages. Many indirectly also."