Imitation game over Tanishq Row: Twitter users eat humble pie after mocking columnist Shefali Vaidya over morphed tweet

In what comes as the latest instalment in the perennial comedy of errors that Twitter keeps throwing up, some of the most notable liberal names on the social networking website were forced to gulp down their amour propre after sharing fake tweets without verifying their authenticity.

The contention was over a tweet by journalist Stuti Mishra which alleged that columnist Shefali Vaidya had passed off imitation jewellery worth Rs 200 as gold neckwear set bought from Tanishq worth over Rs 1 lakh.

Mishra shared screenshots of tweets ascribed to Vaidya where the latter was appearing to reject one "Luminous gold neckwear set of INR 112484 price" as protest against the recent controversial Tanishq ad.