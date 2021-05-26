'I'm wearing Amma's dupatta...': Bomb blast survivor, who persevered against all odds, recalls day she lost her hands

Where there is will, there's a way. In the face of adversities, courage is what sets a person apart. One such courageous story is of Dr Malvika Iyer, an award-winning disability rights activist.

On this day in the year 2002, Iyer, at the age of 13, became a victim of a gruesome bomb blast blew off her arms and severely damaged her legs. Iyer unknowingly used a grenade that she found in her house's garage. The family was unaware that an ammunition depot in the vicinity had exploded months ago, and bomb pieces lay scattered in many parts of the area, says The Better India.

Today, Iyer is an international motivational speaker, a TEDx speaker, a model for accessible fashion, an MC, and a global shaper at the global shapers community. The multi-talented has earned several awards and accolades including ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’, the highest civilian honor for women.

Revisiting the unfortunate incident, Iyer wrote on Twitter, "On the eve of my bomb blast anniversary, I'm wearing Amma's dupatta that she wore on 26 May 2002, the day I lost my hands. Soaked with her blood, tears, and courage, this dupatta is my greatest treasure. It reminds me how I never let my past define my future. Never give up."