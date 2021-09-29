'I'm not ready for this...': Fans aren't ready to bid goodbye to Daniel Craig, the iconic 007, as 25th #JamesBond film set to release

The most fierce James Bond is finally back, and this time with a louder bang! Daniel Craig returns for the final time in "No Time To Die", a film that serves as a suitable send-off for the actor. Just like all the other films in the series, the actor has infused emotion, force, and class into the part. "No Time to Die" is not only the 25th film in the series, but it is also the movie with some unimaginable twists and turns in a long-awaited adventure. The movie has the longest running time in comparison with all of the 24 films in the series before it at 2 hours and 43 minutes, bringing fans back to Bond's romance with Madeleine, played by Lea Seydoux once again.

Fans who grew up watching James Bond all throughout without missing even a single film from the series, are finding it hard to believe that this would be Daniel Craig's final appearance.

Have a look at few of the reactions that have flooded the internet ever since the premiere took place in London:

#BondIsBack and another opportunity for the universe to remind me that #DanielCraig is the same age as me. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/hIQgfrMyxR — Nigel Ridpath (@nigelx31) September 29, 2021

Just seen a clip #NoTimeToDie #DanielCraig suited up and bathed in blue light 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mhI7v7Ykoq — Joanna Bumfrey (@jobunfury) September 29, 2021

I want to be #DanielCraig when I grow up.. pic.twitter.com/kbY82EsRZz — ＬＩＧＨＴ ＨＡＣＫＥＲＳ (@LightHackers) September 29, 2021

Im not ready for this last 163 mins of craig playing the eternal 007 of our generation. #JamesBond007 #DanielCraig @007 pic.twitter.com/BTEIZl6GCx — soorya (@cineattitude) September 29, 2021

If #NoTimeToDie can’t save cinema nothing can. Nobody does blockbusters better than #jamesbond I just feel sorry for the actor who has to follow #DanielCraig, this is a perfect final bow from him — Grant Rollings (@RollingsFilms) September 29, 2021

