Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 03:51 PM IST

'I'm not ready for this...': Fans aren't ready to bid goodbye to Daniel Craig, the iconic 007, as 25th #JamesBond film set to release

The world premiere of Daniel Craig's final James Bond film finally took place in London 18 months later than scheduled.
Dhea Eapen
The most fierce James Bond is finally back, and this time with a louder bang! Daniel Craig returns for the final time in "No Time To Die", a film that serves as a suitable send-off for the actor. Just like all the other films in the series, the actor has infused emotion, force, and class into the part. "No Time to Die" is not only the 25th film in the series, but it is also the movie with some unimaginable twists and turns in a long-awaited adventure. The movie has the longest running time in comparison with all of the 24 films in the series before it at 2 hours and 43 minutes, bringing fans back to Bond's romance with Madeleine, played by Lea Seydoux once again.

Fans who grew up watching James Bond all throughout without missing even a single film from the series, are finding it hard to believe that this would be Daniel Craig's final appearance.

Have a look at few of the reactions that have flooded the internet ever since the premiere took place in London:

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 03:52 PM IST
