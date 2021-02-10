‘I’m not a cat,’ insists lawyer after Zoom mishap during virtual court hearing; Twitter in splits

A video call mishap has left netizens in splits as an anxious-looking cat peered out of the screen during the virtual court proceedings in the US. "I'm not a cat," the beleaguered lawyer insisted, unable to undo the rather adorable filter morphing his face.

In a situation that has probably been faced by many of of us during the pandemic, lawyer Rod Ponton found that his Zoom meeting just would not cooperate. As he joined the call to make a formal announcement on a case, it was a split screen with two human faces and a cat that looked back.

His mouth moved as he spoke, and his large expressive eyes swiveled back and forth as he searched for ways to fix the error -- but it was quite unmistakably a cat.

"Can you hear me judge?" he queried, agreeing with the judge as the latter suggested that this was a filter.

"It is and I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here and she’s trying to remove it but…I'm prepared to go forward with it. I’m here live. I’m not a cat," he added.