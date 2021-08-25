e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:22 PM IST

If you don't know about THIS viral trend, #AreYouEven on Twitter?

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/@charlesdeluvio

It's another day and another trend of Twitter. The recent trend that seems to be winning Twitterati's attention and heart is called #AreYouEven.

A digital sports platform called FanCode initiated the trend on Tuesday. In a tweet, they wrote, "If you don't have a #FanCode subscription, are you even a sports fan?"

Soon the tweet went viral and Twitterati joined in the fun by cracking hilarious jokes and puns.

For instance, Manisha Paul Sarda wrote on Twitter, "If you don't put sugar in every random dish you make are you even a Bengali?"

Making a super-relatable tweet for millions who have been working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter user Kashish Keswani wrote, "If you do not speak on mute, are you even working from home?"

Not only Twitterati, brands joined the trend too.

Kotak Securities Limited's official Twitter handle wrote, "If you haven’t checked out Kotak Securities on Telegram, are you even on Telegram? #AreYouEven For market updates follow us on Telegram."

Here's how others are acing this Twitter trend. Have a look.

