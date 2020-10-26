IAS officer Ritika Jindal trolled for breaking age-old tradition by performing 'havan' at Shalooni temple in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh IAS officer Ritika Jindal was reportedly denied participation in a “havan” at Shoolini Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, on basis of her gender. However, Jindal broke the age-old norm thereby performing the havan on the occasion of Dussehra.
After a tweet of District Collectors of India (DCsofIndia) praising the officer, she was trolled by several Twitterati.
While few people applauded the young IAS officer for breaking the old traditional tradition, several others are trolling her for it.
Ritika Jindal, a resident of Moga, Punjab cleared Civil Services exam in 2018 when she was only 22 years old and secured 88th rank in the country.
