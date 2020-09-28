'I paid more!': Netizens unhappy as report says President Trump paid USD 750 as income tax in 2016, 2017

US President Donald Trump has, over the years, fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times to not make them public. But his efforts may now have been derailed somewhat, as the Republican leader finds himself on the backfoot after a rather explosive article by the New York Times.
The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday and weeks before a divisive election against Democrat Joe Biden. And according to it, Donald Trump paid just USD 750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House. Additionally, the repost claims that Trump who campaigned for office as a billionaire real estate mogul and successful businessman has paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years.
And while this has become a topic of discussion for many across the world, the President is having none of it. While he didn't offer much by way of specific clarifications or details, he has repeatedly dubbed the report as being "fake news".
First stated at a press briefing, he reiterated this via a brief tweet on Monday morning. "FAKE NEWS!" read the simple tweet.
Twitter however is having a field day with this news. While many are waging a political debate online, others have resorted to jokes and wisecracks on the topic. #TrumpTaxReturns and #TrumpTaxes are now trending topics on the micro-blogging site. And many have been lamenting the fact that if one is to go by these numbers, they had paid more in taxes than the affluent President.
"In 2016 & ‘17, I paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes *as a bartender.* Trump paid $750," tweeted Alexander Ocasio-Cortez.
"Let me get this straight...I’m a “loser & sucker” for serving in the military AND I paid more taxes than him? I gotta re-evaluate my life choices," wrote another user.
Take a look:
