'I have promised marriage to a person I love': iKon's Bobby announces wedding, arrival of his first child; elated netizens send virtual love

South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and member of iKon, Bobby, announced his marriage. The 26-year-old musician informed his fans that he is about to welcome his first child in September 2021. The news went viral in no time and netizens cannot keep calm.

In a handwritten note and caption on Instagram, Bobby said, "Hello, this is iKON’s Bobby. There is something I really want to tell you today, so I am writing this after putting in much thought. I have promised marriage to a person I love. I am also becoming a father in September."

Apolgising for releasing this unexpected statement so late, iKON wrote, "I am happy to welcome a new family member, but I feel more apologetic to the fans who must be taken aback by my news. I should’ve let you know earlier, but I apologize that I am letting you know later as I was worried more than anything for this reason."

The news spread like wildfire making netizens elated. May took to social media to congratulate the rapper and wish him luck.

Here's how fans are reacting to the news. Have a look.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 06:41 PM IST