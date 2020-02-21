'I cooked for my husband while menstruating': Twitter finds the cutest dogs to shut down Swami's misogyny

Earlier this week, over 60 girl students from a college in Bhuj, alleged that they were taken to the washroom of the hostel, and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.
Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swaminarayan Temple in Bhuj, which is also ssociated with the same college, sparked an outrage across social media with his misogynist take on the incident.
“....It is certain that men will be born as bullocks in their next life if they consume food cooked by menstruating women. I don't care if you do not like my views, but this is all written in our shastras (scriptures). If a menstruating woman cooks food for her husband, she will be definitely born as a female dog in her next life," Swami said, while delivering a sermon in Gujarati, the video of which has gone viral.
Following this, several Twitter users shared pictures of cute dogs with a similar bio that read, “This is Genie. Genie was a woman in her past life. Genie used to cook for her husband while she was menstruating. Now Genie is born as Kutri and enjoying her life to the fullest. Be like Genie!” It was indeed a clap worthy way to hit back at Swami’s statement.
The incident took place on February 11 when more than 60 students were taken to the washroom by a woman staffer and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.
A probe by the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kutch University had revealed that the girls were checked because the hostel has a rule that girls having their periods are not supposed to take meal with other inmates.
However, hostel authorities had decided to check the girls after they came to know that some menstruating girls had broken the rule and took the meal.
Principal Rita Raninga, girls' hostel rector Ramilaben Hirani, college peon Naina Gorasiya and one Anita Chauhan were arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
