'I am the tenth incarnation of Vishnu': Twitter awed by Gujarat official's 'perfect' excuse for skipping work

Even the best among us have come up with creative excuses to get a day off from work. But we're almost certain that most people have not claimed to be the 10th Avatar of Lord Vishnu, insisted that they would one day prove it and then explained that the workplace environment was not ideal for "doing penance". In 2018, a Gujarat government official went viral after claiming that he was Kalki - a reason that he used to justify his absence from work. Almost three years later, he's now going viral on Twitter for having the "best" possible excuse, after some users discovered the earlier reports.

Rameshchandra Fefar, then a superintending engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency (SSPA) was responding to a show cause notice when he made the startling claims. He had first realised that he was Kalki Avatar, when he was in the office in March 2010.

"Since then, I am having divine powers," he explained to the media. As he told his office, he had been unable to attend because he was busy with penance - something that was incidentally bringing rain to the country.

"Just like everybody laughed at me at the time of Mahabharata, you guys are doing the same because you're unable to see God in me," he had told news agency ANI.