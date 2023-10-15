 Hyderabad Viral Video: Couple Openly Kisses From Moving Car's Roof During Night Drive On PV Narasimha Rao Expressway
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHyderabad Viral Video: Couple Openly Kisses From Moving Car's Roof During Night Drive On PV Narasimha Rao Expressway

Hyderabad Viral Video: Couple Openly Kisses From Moving Car's Roof During Night Drive On PV Narasimha Rao Expressway

Their act of public display of affection was filmed by another vehicle on the route and shared online, drawing the attention of police officials towards it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

A couple was seen intensely kissing each other during their road travel on PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday. The two were seen performing the intimate gesture while being seated on their car's roof on the busy city road. Their act of public display of affection was filmed by another vehicle on the route and shared online, drawing the attention of police officials towards it. WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Couple 'Enjoys' Cold Drink In Disgusting Manner, Sparks Outrage On X
article-image

The video that has gone viral on social media shows the couple involving themselves in romance during their travel. The man is seen repeatedly kissing the girl, followed by waving his hand in the air to enjoy their drive. While trying to 'enjoy' their night, they ignore the inconvenience caused to other commuters.

People on the internet strictly condemned the act and requested the police to take necessary action against them at the earliest, to ensure road safety. "Hope Hyderabad City Police will take action on this unsafe driving mode & Inconvenience caused to public," read one of the tweets tagging the official handle of the police.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Couple Caught Kissing On Speeding Bike In Jaipur, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad Viral Video: Couple Openly Kisses From Moving Car's Roof During Night Drive On PV...

Hyderabad Viral Video: Couple Openly Kisses From Moving Car's Roof During Night Drive On PV...

Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta'...

Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta'...

Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: Mumbai Police Responds To Instagrammer Claiming Cops 'Don't Talk Nicely' When...

Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: Mumbai Police Responds To Instagrammer Claiming Cops 'Don't Talk Nicely' When...

WATCH: Man Selling Popular Childhood Candies In Kolkata Goes Viral, Gives Nostalgia To 90s Kids

WATCH: Man Selling Popular Childhood Candies In Kolkata Goes Viral, Gives Nostalgia To 90s Kids

WATCH: Indian TV Journalist's 'High-Pitched' Reporting From Warzone Leads To Israeli Soldier...

WATCH: Indian TV Journalist's 'High-Pitched' Reporting From Warzone Leads To Israeli Soldier...