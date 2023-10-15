Hyderabad Viral Video: Couple Openly Kisses From Moving Car's Roof During Night Drive On PV Narasimha Rao Expressway

A couple was seen intensely kissing each other during their road travel on PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday. The two were seen performing the intimate gesture while being seated on their car's roof on the busy city road. Their act of public display of affection was filmed by another vehicle on the route and shared online, drawing the attention of police officials towards it. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video that has gone viral on social media shows the couple involving themselves in romance during their travel. The man is seen repeatedly kissing the girl, followed by waving his hand in the air to enjoy their drive. While trying to 'enjoy' their night, they ignore the inconvenience caused to other commuters.

People on the internet strictly condemned the act and requested the police to take necessary action against them at the earliest, to ensure road safety. "Hope Hyderabad City Police will take action on this unsafe driving mode & Inconvenience caused to public," read one of the tweets tagging the official handle of the police.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)