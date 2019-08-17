Hyderabad man uses Zomato to get a free ride home, praised on internet

Have you ever been in a situation where you are stranded on a street around midnight because you couldn't find any public transport or book a cab? But this Hyderabad man found an innovative way around this problem by ordering food through Zomato and hitched a ride with the food-delivery rider.

Last week, Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on Twitter as well as Facebook that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. In the post, Obesh wrote about the incident last week and said that he was looking for an auto to go home but couldn't get one. Uber cab fares were high. And to make matters worse, Obesh was hungry as well. "It was around 11.50 pm, I am at Inorbit Mall road and looking for an auto but couldn't find anything to reach my room," he wrote.

Obesh devised a plan, he looked for food shops close to his location an ordered food to be delivered to his home.

"The delivery boy came and he was going to pick up my order... So I called him and said this is my order, I asked him to drop me in the delivery location (my room address)," Obesh Komirisetty explained in his post. The Zomato rider obliged, and that is how Komirisetty managed to reach home that day. "Thanks to Zomato for the free ride," he wrote.

Obesh is winning the internet after he managed to get a free ride home.