Hyderabad gay couple get married seeking blessings of family, friends; netizens say 'adorable'

Who says homo-weddings aren't accepted in our country? Though its rare, we do see some families embracing and accepting change. In a recent case, a Hyderabad gay couple tied the knot took to a gala wedding seeking blessings of family, relatives and other dear ones.

A gay couple from Hyderabad solemnised their relationship in what might be the first same-sex wedding in the state of Telangana, according to NDTV, Abhay Dange,34, and Supriyo Chakraborty, 31, dated for eight years before they got married in the presence of their friends and family members.

As soon as the adorable wedding pictures made to social media, the couple have been receiving best wishes, along going viral over the internet.

"Our journey to being accepted as gay men has not been too difficult. Once you come out to a critical mass of people and they accept you, your self-confidence rises and each new coming out becomes easier," Supriyo Chakraborty told Humans of Hyderabad - a popular page that documents the stories of the city's residents.

According to Times of India, Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dange exchanged vows and rings in a "promising ceremony" on December 18. The ceremony, held on the outskirts of Hyderabad, consisted of a mix of both Punjabi and Bengali traditions. Prior to the wedding, they also had a mehendi and haldi ceremony and a sangeet function.

The comment section of the instagrammed wedding snaps got flooded with netizens reacting to the lovely pictures of the gay couple's special day. "Phenomenal!!! U both look awwwwwdorable! Many congratulations you two, wrote a user, while another typed in to say,"Wishing you a happy married life to both of you Sir."

Here are some reactions, take a read:

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:53 PM IST