Hyderabad-based food company Pista House's aircraft gets stuck under a bridge in Andhra Pradesh; watch

An aircraft being loaded on a trailer got stuck at an underpass in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh. The video of the unusual incident has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
Hyderabad-based food company Pista House's aircraft gets stuck in Andhra Pradesh while being transported on busy road; watch | File
Popular food joint from Hyderabad, Pista House, recently brought an aircraft on their name. When the same was being ferried all way from Kochi to Hyderabad, that too on a trailer of a truck, it got stuck at an underpass in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident that occurred on Saturday, i.e. November 12. Locals captured the video of the unusual transport being made, and following the scenario the footage went viral on social media.

Watch:

Media reports quoted a police official in concern with the case and noted that the driver of the trailer was unaware of the traffic diversion which resulted into the sudden halt. However, the authority informed media that the aircraft was pulled out of the underpass safely with proper assistance.

Furthermore, it was been noted that the aircraft was brought by the food company in an auction, potentially to set up an aeroplane restaurant under their brand name.

