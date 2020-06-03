'Humanity has failed again': Twitter trends #RipHumanity after Kerala man kills pregnant elephant with exploding pineapple

The brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala led to widespread condemnation. After the news of the preposterous event broke the internet, furious netizens took to Twitter to trend #RipHumanity.

The event:

The pregnant wild elephant in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

This horrific act sparked outrage on Twitter, where people demanded strict action against the accused.

Actress Warina Hussain took to Twitter and wrote: "What a shame !! humans are the worst species on planet earth."