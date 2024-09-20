'Hum Sirf Photo Khichane Aaye The': Moradabad Mayor's Blood Donation Act On PM Modi's Birthday Is Viral (Video)

Moradabad Mayor's Blood Donation Act Viral | X/@bstvlive

BJP leader and Mayor Moradabad Vinod Agarwal is going viral on the internet for staging his participation at a blood donation camp organised on September 17 to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Agarwal visited the premises, rested on the bed and even extended his hand as if he were to donate blood, but when the doctor attended him and was about to collect blood the mayor stood up and walked away.

It was clearly learned that the BJP leader had attended the blood donation camp with no intention to donate blood. All he was keen on was to click pictures faking his participation at the drive. A video from the incident is being widely circulated online showing the politician staging the blood donation act for camera and waking away soon after a few pictures are clicked at the premises.

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़



मुरादाबाद BJP मेयर विनोद अग्रवाल का ये वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल है।



PM मोदी के जन्मदिन पर रक्तदान करने अस्पताल गए थे। रक्तदान के लिए बेड पर तो लेटे लेकिन जैसे ही डॉक्टर ने खून निकालने का प्रयास किया, नेता जी हाथ खड़े कर दिये।



बोले हम सिर्फ़ फ़ोटो खिंचाने आये… pic.twitter.com/ttpCJb3mp4 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) September 20, 2024

More details

The video initially showed the Moradabad Mayor resting on the bed and holding the sponge ball in his hand. It suggested he would donate blood, unless he woke up from the bed immediately after the medical staff were about to collect his blood.

He was seen laying down on the bed as if he would donate blood but as soon as the doctor procured tools to take out blood, the leader took off his hands and got up, refusing to allow them collect his blood and only cashing on the blood donation campaign on the day as a photo-op.

People who were at the premises told the media that he had only come there to take photographs. Hindi news portals reported the incident and quoted the mayor as saying to medical staff, "Hum toh sirf photo khichane aaye the (I only came to get clicked)."