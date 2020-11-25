'Hulk of an orange': Twitter reacts as 'largest orange by circumference' found in Nagpur

Maharashtra's Nagpur is popularly known as 'Orange City' because it is the major trade centre for oranges. The sweet-sour fruit is exported across the world, especially in the West Asian countries including UAE, Qatar and Bahrain. The Nagpur oranges mainly blossom during the Monsoon season and are ready to be harvested from the month of December.

Meanwhile, a picture of the "largest orange by circumference" has left Twitterati amazed. A Twitter user, Ritu Malhotra, recently shared a picture of an orange weighing 1.425 kg, 8 inches in height and 24 inches wide.

According to Malhotra, the orange was grown in her friend’s farm and the images also show the orange on weighing scale and the circumference through an inch tape.

"Nagpur the orange city, glorified for the abundance production of oranges has found the largest orange by circumference measured 24 inches and height 8 inches with weight 1.425kg on 23 November 2020. The orange grew in my friend’s farm. #Orange," she tweeted.