'Huge expectations from you': Fans overjoyed as Tahira Kashyap announces directorial debut with #SharmajiKiBeti

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced her first directorial feature film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' ad netizens cannot wait for it! She has commenced filming this month in Mumbai and Chandigarh.

The film is a multi-generational ensemble comedy-drama about the modern, middle-class female experience. The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. The film gives a peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma.

On her first directorial feature film, writer-director Tahira said: "'Sharmaji Ki Beti' is like an extension of my personality as it is inspired by various incidents and characters I have met, experienced and observed in real life. It will always hold a very special place in my heart because it's the first script I ever wrote."

As soon as the news of the film came out, netizens could not keep calm. From the director to the actors, people are showering love and praise to all involved in the film.

Thousands of tweets have been made on Twitter by fans who are saying that they cannot wait for the movie to hit the screens.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 02:01 PM IST