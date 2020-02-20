How TikTok users are using Bollywood to say 'it's okay to be gay'

TikTok – a platform that face the wrath of an absolute ban in India, is now the platform for breaking stereotypes besides its usual entertainment. From celebrity doppelgangers to trailer parodies, this video sharing application has sprung up with its reach to even the most remote places of India.

Unlike other social media apps on the Indian front, TikTok has been the flagbearer of queer narratives. Be it a drag transformation or the over exaggerated performance of a heartbreak, this podium is changing the game altogether, clapping back at one homophobic at a time.

While Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to raise the bar on the big screen with his anticipatory stellar performance in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan’, here’s a small take on the rainbow plotline, with this thread shared on Twitter.

From dressing up as drag and crooning to Helen’s ‘Mungda’ to enacting a heartbreak with Om Shanti Om’s ‘Jag soona soona lage’, here’s a thread of queer TikTok users tweaking Bollywood songs and owning them.