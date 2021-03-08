How much money did Princess Diana leave her son? Netizens turn to Google after Meghan-Harry's Oprah interview

Approximately a year ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had shocked people around the world as they announced their intention to step down as senior members of the Royal Family. Now, in February 2021, that split has been made official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be "returning as working members of The Royal Family". At the time, the two had decried the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess.

Now, Meghan and Harry have once again made headlines as they sat down for a chat with Oprah Winfrey. The explosive wide-ranging interview saw the duo discussing a wide range of topics from painful discussions about the colour of their son's skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.

Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and was surprised that he was cut off financially and lost his security last year. He also said he felt his family did not support Meghan, who acknowledged her naivete about royal life before marrying Harry, as she endured tabloid attacks and false stories.

But if Google search trends are anything to go by, netizens as a whole are a somewhat finance-oriented lot. And so, it was Prince Harry's brief remarks about being cut off financially by the royal family at soon after their initial announcement that has internet users agog. According to him, the money his mother, Princess Diana had helped him afford security for his family.



Since then, Google has seen a surge in questions related to his inheritance. Going by the worldwide trends associated with the name 'Harry', it would seem that Diana's inheritance is all people want to dissect.