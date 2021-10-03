'How is this acceptable?': Sandeep Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Mahesh Manjrekar announce new film 'Godse' on Gandhi Jayanti; netizens appalled

On the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, marking the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, filmmakers Sandeep Singh along with Mahesh Manjrekar and Raaj Shaandilyaa announced their new film, 'Godse'.

The upcoming movie will be based on Nathuram Godse, the man who was behind the assassination of Gandhi. 'Godse' will be produced by Sandeep's production house Legend Global Studio along with Shaandilyaa's production house, ThinkInk Picturez, while Manjrekar will be helming this project as the director.

The makers also released a teaser poster of the film along with the announcement. The poster read, "Janamdin ki hardik shubhkaamnaaye 'Bapu' ... Aapka, Nathuram Godse."

In regard to the upcoming movie, Manjrekar shared, "The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart. It takes a lot of courage to back a film of this nature. I always believe in hard-hitting subjects and uncompromised storytelling and this one fits the bill. People do not know much about Godse other than he's the man who fired at Gandhi. While telling his story, we neither want to patronize nor want to speak against anyone. We'll leave it to the audience on who is right or wrong."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is the third film that Manjrekar will be directing for Legend Global Studio; the other two being 'SwatantraVeer Savarkar', also a period biopic on India's freedom struggle and 'White'.

However, this hasn't gone well with the public. Releasing the biopic of Gandhi's murderer on his birth anniversary is being termed distasteful by the public.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 02:50 PM IST