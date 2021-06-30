'How cruel can one be': Viral video of father-in-law assaulting chained widow makes netizens furious

Taking note of the video, police swung into action. Both the elderly man and the woman have been identified.

Giving details, Dharamveer Singh, Bijnor Superintendent of Police, said, "The man has been identified as Hridesh Kumar, 64, and the woman is his widowed daughter-in-law, Saroj Devi, 40."

A case has been registered against the man under the relevant sections of the IPC.

"When police questioned him, he said a dispute had developed between him and Saroj Devi over property allocation. This led to a confrontation between them," the SP said.

The news has gone viral on Twitter making a lot of Indians angry. Furiously, netizens are condemning violence against women in India and are demanding strict action against Hridesh Kumar.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.