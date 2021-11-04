Hospital issues warning after #SquidGame Candy Challenge leaves children with serious burns

After recreating the popular sweet delicacy from Netflix's Squid Game unattended, a UK hospital has issued a harsh warning about children suffering serious and "life-changing" injuries.

This comes after children in Australia were sent to the hospital after completing the Squid Game challenge.

Children attempting to create dalgona sweets, frequently following recipes from TikTok, have resulted in a "worrying increase" in serious burns and other injuries, according to Birmingham Children's Hospital's specialised Burn Centre.

The hospital, which is located in Birmingham's city core, posted on Facebook on November 2nd: "WARNING - Sadly, our specialist Burn Centre has seen a worrying increase in nasty injuries due to children and young people taking part in a social media craze based on the series Squid Game.

"There are real dangers related to the 'Honeycomb' or 'Dalgona Challenge', which involves combining sugar and baking soda over heat, which has a boiling point significantly higher than water.

"Spillages can cause life-changing and long-lasting injuries.

"Experts are asking that children are accompanied by a responsible adult when cooking."

