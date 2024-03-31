Horrific Accident VIDEO: 3 Dead After Ertiga With 11 Students Onboard Smashes Into Stationed MCD Dumper On Meerut-Delhi Expressway

3 Dead After Ertiga With 11 Students Onboard Smashes Into Stationed MCD Dumper On Meerut-Delhi Expressway | Twitter

Ghaziabad: In a horrific accident that occurred on the Meerut-Delhi Expressway in Ghaziabad, two children lost their lives. The accident was captured on the CCTV camera installed on the highway, and the video of the accident is circulating on social media. In the video, a car, reportedly carrying around 11 students, collided with a stationary dumper on the highway. Around three people, including the two students, lost their lives in the accident.

There are reports that the incident occurred on Saturday, March 30th, on the Meerut-Delhi Expressway in Ghaziabad. A white Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car with students was on its way from Delhi to Amroha for an entrance exam for a school affiliated with Jamia Millia Islamia University.

CCTV Footage Of The Accident

Collides With Dumper

CCTV footage shows that the car, moving at a high speed on the highway, collided with a dumper parked in the extreme right lane of the highway.

Truck Overturns

The car then collided with a speeding truck approaching from behind. The truck overturned on the highway after colliding with the car. Reports suggest that the driver of the dumper, who had parked the vehicle on the highway, fled the scene after the accident, and the police have launched a search operation to arrest the accused. The police have also taken the dumper into their custody.

Two Students Killed

Two students who lost their lives have been identified as Unesh and Azam. They died on the spot after the horrific accident. The other nine students who suffered serious injuries in the accident have been admitted to nearby hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries. The police have initiated an inquiry and are examining the CCTV footage of the accident.

Driver On The Run

They are searching for the driver of the dumper to determine why the vehicle was parked on the highway. There are also reports that the dumper belonged to the Delhi Municipal Corporation. According to the rules, parking of vehicles on the highway is prohibited. The Ghaziabad Traffic Police have revealed that drivers must adhere to the prescribed speed limit.