Updated on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:16 AM IST

'Hope you find many reasons to smile': Twitter flooded with birthday wishes for SRK as celebs, netizens shower love

FPJ Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan | Twitter

Last week proved to be a big relief for superstar Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan was granted bail almost a month after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday (November 2). His residence Mannat, located in Mumbai’s Bandra, lit up for the occasion.

Not to mention, the celebrations at Khan’s residence will continue for Diwali, followed by Aryan’s birthday on November 13.

Fans thronged outside Mannat at 12 am to extend birthday wishes to the actor.

Not only outside Mannat, fans have flooded social media with wishes too. Many celebrities extended wishes to SRK on his birthday.

National spokesperson of Indian National Congress, Supriya Shrinate wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday @iamsrk Thank you for putting a smile on every face. And you are right, there can never be another Shahrukh Khan. Love, laughter and light!"

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar wrote, "Happy Birthday to the badshah of Bollywood @iamsrk Wishing you happiness and love."

Here's how others are wishing the King Khan of Bollywood on his birthday. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:16 AM IST
