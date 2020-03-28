'Home Minister has neither spoken nor been seen', says Kapil Sibal; #WhereIsAmitShah trends on Twitter

149 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India to 873. After a 69-year-old man died at the Kochi Medical College on Saturday, the death toll in the country rose to 20.

To stop the spread of the pandemic in the country, Prime Minister Narendra on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown. However, amidst the lockdown, with only essential services available, migrant workers and labourers are seen moving back to their villages from the cities.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been keeping mum while the country is going through an unprecedented lockdown and migrants are struggling.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "While: 1) locked down in our homes 2) lakhs of migrants walk to reach home 3) struggling to survive at home 4) many can’t reach home. Home Minister has neither spoken nor been seen. Not pressed any button yet. We feel the current of government’s decisions at home!"