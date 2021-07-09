'Holiday package includes oxygen cylinder and hospital bed': Twitter reacts as tourists throng Himachal Pradesh's Dharmshala without masks

Tourists have been thronging Himachal Pradesh as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country.

What had held them back thus far – at least until the first COVID wave lasted -- were fears of being struck by the lethal virus. But feeling charged up with vaccines and smug in the belief that they carry antibodies, the loosening of the curbs has seen floodgates open into Himachal Pradesh.

However, the increase in the number of tourists has posed a challenge to the state government to ensure adhering of Covid protocol by the visitors amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus infections.

Expressing concern over the sight of crowded places with people not following COVID-19 norms, the Centre on Friday said lowering the guard has resulted in the surge in coronavirus cases in other countries.

Even though the decline in the infection is a positive trend in the country, the Centre said that following COVID appropriate behaviour is crucial to stop another wave.



In a video, hundreds of tourists were seen without masks in Himachal Pradesh's Dharmshala, violating COVID-19 protocols. Social distancing went for a toss as tourists were seen enjoying amid concerns of impending third wave.

Watch Video: